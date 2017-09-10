PM Modi Welcomes Adnan Sami's Daughter Medina
PM Narendra Modi welcomed singer Adnan Sami and Roya's daughter Medina, who was born in May this year.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed singer Adnan Sami and Roya's daughter Medina, who was born in May this year.
Adnan and his wife met Modi on Friday and also shared sweets with him which they had brought from the city of Medina, read a statement.
They were with Modi for 40 minutes where he also bonded and played with Medina.
"Sharing the sweets of our first born daughter Medina with the Prime Minister whom I respect and look upto was an emotional moment for me and my wife... we will cherish this moment all our life," said Adnan.
Roya Sami Khan with whom Adnan got hitched in 2010 happens to be his third wife. Earlier, he married Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar in 1993 and Arab Sabah Galadari in 2001.
Trained in Indian and western classical music and known for creating magic with the piano, Adnan is popular for hit non-film songs like "Kabhi to nazar milao", "Bheegi bheegi raaton mein" and "Tera chehra". The singer has also won accolades for his Bollywood numbers in movies like "Ajnabee", "Saathiya", "Lucky: No Time for Love" and "Bajrangi Bhaijaan".
In 2016, Adnan got Indian citizenship which led to a lot of criticism in the Pakistani media but the criticism didn't affect him. He maintained that people must love or hate him on the basis of his music and not on the basis of his religion and nationality.
It was extremely beautiful in the manner with which our Honourable Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi ji welcomed us with his love & warmth. The way he played with & blessed our little angel Medina was the most touching sight of all... We enjoyed every memorable moment& thus are truly obliged.🙏💖😊 #primeminister #india #love #warmth #welcome #baby #happy #angel #music #sweets #life #moments #delhi
