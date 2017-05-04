PM Narendra Modi Congratulates National Award Winners

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the winners of the National Film Awards and hailed their creativity and contribution to cinema.

"I congratulate all those who were conferred with the National Film Awards. We are proud of their creativity & contribution to cinema," he tweeted.

He particularly showered praise on filmmaker and actor K Vishwanath who was conferred with the highest honour of Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

"Shri K Vishwanath has distinguished himself as an outstanding filmmaker. I congratulate him on being conferred the Dada Saheb Phalke award," Modi added.

The National Film Awards were presented by President Pranab Mukherjee here yesterday to the winners.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar won the award for the best actor for his portrayal of a patriotic naval officer in "Rustom". "Neerja", directed by Ram Madhvani, was awarded the best Hindi film.

Rajesh Mapuskar received the award for the best director for his film Ventilator while C M Surabhi was given the best actress award for her role in the Malayalam film Minnaminungu-The Firefly.