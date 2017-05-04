DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
PM Narendra Modi Congratulates National Award Winners
The National Film Awards were presented by President Pranab Mukherjee here yesterday to the winners.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the winners of the National Film Awards and hailed their creativity and contribution to cinema.
"I congratulate all those who were conferred with the National Film Awards. We are proud of their creativity & contribution to cinema," he tweeted.
I congratulate all those who were conferred with the National Film Awards. We are proud of their creativity & contribution to cinema.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2017
He particularly showered praise on filmmaker and actor K Vishwanath who was conferred with the highest honour of Dada Saheb Phalke Award.
"Shri K Vishwanath has distinguished himself as an outstanding filmmaker. I congratulate him on being conferred the Dada Saheb Phalke award," Modi added.
Shri K Vishwanath has distinguished himself as an outstanding filmmaker. I congratulate him on being conferred the Dada Saheb Phalke award.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2017
The National Film Awards were presented by President Pranab Mukherjee here yesterday to the winners.
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar won the award for the best actor for his portrayal of a patriotic naval officer in "Rustom". "Neerja", directed by Ram Madhvani, was awarded the best Hindi film.
Rajesh Mapuskar received the award for the best director for his film Ventilator while C M Surabhi was given the best actress award for her role in the Malayalam film Minnaminungu-The Firefly.
Recommended For You
- Ben Stokes Knocks off Captain Steve Smith in Nasty Mid-air Collision
- Anand Mahindra Gifts Mini Truck to Rickshaw Driver Who Modified Auto Like a Scorpio
- Anil Kapoor Clicking Sonam's Photos At National Awards Is Every Proud Dad
- Sachin Tendulkar Smartron srt.phone Launched For Rs 12,999
- Star Writes to ICC About India's Champions Trophy Participation