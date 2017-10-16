PM Narendra Modi Praises 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini

The first full-length biography of Hema Malini, also a BJP Parliamentarian, will be launched today to coincide with the 69th birthday of the actress. In one of his first forewords for any book, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Hema Malini's cinematic brilliance during her 50 years in Indian showbiz."Hema-ji has distinguished herself as one of the leading Indian actors of our times. Her cinematic brilliance has spanned several films through the various decades. Her many roles have connected and endeared her to a wide range of cinema lovers. The efforts of Hema-ji to popularize Indian classical dances, particularly among youngsters, are deeply commendable," Modi says in his foreword to Beyond The Dreamgirl, the authorized biography of the actress.Expressing his delight on the publication of the book, Modi said, "It is gladdening to note that the biography on Hema-ji also covers her early years and how she gained a foothold in the film industry through hard work and dedication". The book, by former editor of Stardust and producer Ram Kamal Mukherjee, will be launched on October 16, when the "dreamgirl" turns 69. Its launch also marks the celebration of Hema Malini's five decades in show business."Hema-ji has also been an active BJP member for many years. She has served diligently in the Rajya Sabha and is currently serving in the Lok Sabha. I have found her extremely sensitive towards the development aspirations of the people of Mathura, her constituency," Modi added in the foreword. Having started her film career in 1968 with Raj Kapoor-starrer Sapno Ka Saudagar, she regaled movie buffs with roles in films like Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Dream Girl and Satte Pe Satta. An accomplished classical dancer, Hema Malini earned the epithet of 'Dreamgirl' for her flawless beauty and became a pioneering female superstar in an otherwise male-dominated film industry.In an earlier interview to IANS, Mukherjee (the biographer) had said that the book is divided into 23 chapters, covering her childhood, teens, Bollywood, rise as an actor, romance, colleagues, marriage, her second innings, launching Shah Rukh Khan in Dil Aashna Hai -- which she directed -- her ballet, her political and spiritual journey. There are two chapters dedicated to her daughters Esha and Ahana.