Pooja Batra Joins American Show Lethal Weapon
Actress and former Miss India Pooja Batra has now become a part of the American series Lethal Weapon.
Pooja Batra arrives at the Premiere Of HBO's 'Game Of Thrones' Season 7 at Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Image: Getty Images)
Mumbai: Actress Pooja Batra has joined the cast of American TV show Lethal Weapon and has started shooting for the same.
Pooja took to Twitter on Friday to share a photograph with Hollywood actors Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford.
"Shooting with my favourite detectives in the whole world for Lethal Weapon. Clyne Crawford and Damon Wayne," Pooja captioned the image in which the three actors can be seen dressed as their respective characters.
The show, which also features Jordana Brewster, Keesha Sharp and Kevin Rahm, is based on the film series of the same name created by Shane Black. Its second season is being shot currently.
Pooja is best known for her roles in Indian films like Virasat, Chandralekha, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye and Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story.
Shooting with my fav detectives in the whole world for @LethalWeaponFOX #clynecrawford #DamonWayne pic.twitter.com/CgtHDwNzcy— Pooja Batra (@iampoojabatra) August 25, 2017
