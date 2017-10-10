Poonam Sinha Proud Of Daughter Sonakshi To Be Part of Om Shanti Om

Former actress Poonam Sinha says she feels proud to see her daughter and actress Sonakshi Sinha in singing reality show Om Shanti Om.Poonam will be seen as a guest on the Diwali special episode of the show where Sonakshi is seen as a judge alongside singers Shekhar Ravjiani and Kanika Kapoor."I follow Om Shanti Om regularly and do not miss even a single episode of the show. I had an amazing time on the sets witnessing the outstanding performances given by the contestants. I am really proud that Sonakshi is a part of the show with such an amazing concept," Poonam said in a statement.The episode of Om Shanti Om featuring Poonam will be aired on Saturday on Star Bharat.