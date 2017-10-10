GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Poonam Sinha Proud Of Daughter Sonakshi To Be Part of Om Shanti Om

Poonam will be seen as a guest on the Diwali special episode of the show where Sonakshi is seen as a judge alongside singers Shekhar Ravjiani and Kanika Kapoor.

IANS

Updated:October 10, 2017, 9:07 AM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Former actress Poonam Sinha says she feels proud to see her daughter and actress Sonakshi Sinha in singing reality show Om Shanti Om.

Poonam will be seen as a guest on the Diwali special episode of the show where Sonakshi is seen as a judge alongside singers Shekhar Ravjiani and Kanika Kapoor.

"I follow Om Shanti Om regularly and do not miss even a single episode of the show. I had an amazing time on the sets witnessing the outstanding performances given by the contestants. I am really proud that Sonakshi is a part of the show with such an amazing concept," Poonam said in a statement.

The episode of Om Shanti Om featuring Poonam will be aired on Saturday on Star Bharat.
