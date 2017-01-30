Post Bigg Boss Win, Manveer Wants to Choose Projects Carefully

Mumbai: Having bagged the Bigg Boss title, commoner Manveer Gurjar has lots of options lined up, but he says he is in no hurry and will wait for a "good opportunity" before he decides on his next project. Manveer was declared the winner of season 10 of the reality show after he defeated celebrity contestants Bani J and Lopamudra Raut in the show's grand finale, last night. When asked if he now plans to shift to doing films or TV serials, Manveer says he is yet to figure that out but won't do anything for the sake of it.

"I'll first watch all the episodes, see what I was good at. I will pick those qualities which people have liked and then decide what to do next," Manveer told PTI. "I spoke to Bani, she said she went to Khatron Ke Khiladi but couldn't do the tasks properly. I don't want that to happen with me. Whatever good opportunity I'll get, I'll grab them and move ahead. But I don't want to do things for the sake of it."

Along with the title, Manveer received a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh out and his father pledged to donate fifty per cent of the amount to host Salman Khan's Being Human charity foundation.

Manveer, who hails from Noida, says it makes him feel food that he can contribute something towards charity from his first income. "My father had come to meet me inside the house. There are a lot of things which people can't get. Inside the house we also got some gifts from Being Human through Salman. So, we thought what better a stage to do this. It was my father's decision. This is my first salary in a way which I've earned. Money can come and go but this feels good." Despite being a commoner, Manveer's win for many was not a surprise as over his three-month long stay inside the Bigg Boss house, he was successful in winning the audiences' hearts, thanks to his simplicity and dedication for the game.

Manveer, however, says there were days when he thought he would not survive on the show. "In the first two weeks I said this is not my cup of tea.

There were some tasks I thought I won't be able to do it. But slowly some solutions came up, like observing situations and then reacting. I never copied anyone in the entire house. I played my game honestly, entertained everyone and gave my 100 per cent to the show."

His biggest take away from the show is that he is now "emotionally stronger than before" and insists he never used anyone on Bigg Boss, especially best friend Manu Punjabi, who became the fourth finalist after quitting the game by accepting the offer to take Rs 10 lakh and go home.

"I never felt I used him (Manu). Whenever he said something, I listened. I played from my heart not mind. We shared similar bonding but I went through the process of doing the task alone.

"I shaved my beard in the fourth week to save him. I was nominated, he was safe. I can never use anyone for the sake of my benefit."