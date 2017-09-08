Poster Boys Movie Review: First Day, First Show

The last time the Deol brothers teamed up for a film was back in 2013 for Yamla Pagla Deewana 2. After 4 years, the brothers are back to share the screen space for the film Poster Boys. The film which has been directed by Shreyas Talpade may be based on vasectomy, a subject that is considered taboo.The film is a Hindi remake of the 2014 Marathi film Poshter Boyz, which featured Dilip Prabhavalkar, Hrishikesh Joshi, Aniket Vishvasrao in key roles. It was produced by Shreyas.Will Poster Boys turn out to be a boundary-pushing film that can break taboos? Will the film - which has both action and comedy rolled into one – be an instant hit? Divya Pal is watching the first day, first show of the film to live tweet the experience.