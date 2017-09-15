Poster Boys Struggles, Daddy Crashes At Box Office

Poster Boys, starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Shreyas Talpade, released last week on September 8 and struggled its way to make Rs 11.1 crores. The film is a comedy drama and has been directed by Shreyas Talpade. It tells the story of 3 men who unintentionally become the ambassadors and promoters of a vasectomy ad. It is the remake of a hit Marathi movie Poshter Boyz, however, the Hindi counterpart couldn’t garner as much praise as the original movie and received a below average response at the box office.Poster Boys collected only Rs 7.25 crores on its first weekend and the figure dropped in the next week with Rs 1.15 crores on Monday, Rs 1 crore on Tuesday, Rs 0.90 crores on Wednesday and Rs 0.80 crore on Thursday, taking the film's week 1 box office collection to Rs 11.10 crores, which is dismal.Another film that opened at the Indian box office was Daddy starring Arjun Rampal and has been directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. Daddy, too, miserably failed at the box office as it couldn’t allure many viewers outside Maharastra.It collected Rs 4.60 crores on the opening weekend and in managed to earn Rs 0.75 crore on Monday, Rs 0.60 crore on Tuesday, Rs 0.50 crore on Wednesday and Rs 0.40 crore on Thursday, making Daddy’s total collection to Rs 6.85 crores only. Daddy is a political crime-drama film wherein Arjun Rampal essays the role of Arun Gawli, a gangster-turned-politician. The film also stars debutante, Aishwarya Rajesh, a South Indian actress in the lead role.Besides being low on engaging-content, the two films also faced tough competition from Baadshaho, the hot favorite of the audiences starring Ajay Devgan and Emraan Hashmi that tells the story of a gold heist; along with Shubh Mangal Savdhan starring Ayushman Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar and directed by RS Prasanna which is also a remake of the 2013 Tamil rom-com, Kalyana Samayal Saadham; and the Hollywood film, IT starring Bill Skarsgard.