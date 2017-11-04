Poster of This Bengali Movie is Taller Than Qutub Minar, Statue of Liberty

: If you thought 'Baahubali' 1 that made it to the Guinness World Records in 2015 with the largest movie poster — 51,600 square feet — would not have tough competition in the years to come, think again. Tollywood has already entered that competitive space with the 60,800 square feet poster of the Dev-starrer 'Amazon Obhijaan'.The poster of 'Amazon Obhijaan' was unveiled on November 4. While the prequel of this movie 'Çhander Pahar' was a hit at the box office, the sequel is making news even before the release.Actor Dev Adhikary and director Kamleshwar Mukherjee were present at the unveiling of the movie poster at the Mohun Bagan grounds. It took 100 man hours and 80 people to assemble the poster. The assembling has been achieved by using 32 individual prints kept side by side.Mahendra Soni, co-founder and director of Sri Venkatesh Films, said, "Our vision is to take Bengali cinema to newer heights. The launch of the biggest Bengali film poster has set new standards in marketing innovation in Tollywood. Amazon Obhijaan, the most expensive Bengali film, which will be released in multiple languages deserves no less."Amazon Obhijaan poster, if placed vertically, would be taller than Big Ben (96 meters), Statue of Liberty (93 meters) or Qutub Minar (73 meters). (Is it just about a new movie and just a promotion strategy to create buzz about the film? While it definitely makes perfect marketing sense, the money pumped into the film promotions says a lot about what the producers of the film are thinking.While they believe the audiences, particularly the Indian youngster, deserves more entertainment that goes beyond just watching the film, it is also about knowing that the audiences are willing to accept innovation. The audiences are willing to let curiosity get the better of them, which creates an aspiration of being entertained beyond the experience of watching the film.It is also about knowing what is creating buzz and sharing bits and pieces of trivia about the movie which makes conversation amongst other like-minded youth more worthwhile. It is not just the audiences in South India that are willing to go crazy over a 'Baahubali' 1 poster, but now Bengali film producers too are aware of the potential of Tollywood movie buffs willing to soak in more entertainment.The movie poster is 97-metre-long (320 feet) and 58-metre-wide (190 feet). Amazon Obhijaan poster, if placed vertically, would be taller than Big Ben (96 meters), Statue of Liberty (93 meters) or Qutub Minar (73 meters). Enough to keep the conversation going amongst the curious movie goes even before the film's release on the 22nd of December.