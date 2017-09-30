Pottermania: 16 Quotes From Harry Potter To Relive The Magic

Once you enter platform 9¾, you can never really escape it. Every time someone talks about harry potter there's an automatic vibe that connects us to them. And if we found somebody talking negative about it, well, we are ready with our wand, to STUPEFY them all! From exploring the dungeons to learning spells, from changing staircase to dorm rooms, from having dinner in The Great Hall to visiting Hagrid's hut, every Potter fan has at least once fantasised about experiencing all these things. So let's take a small tour down the memory lane and relive the time.This is where it all began, where magic entered our veins and we couldn't resist being a part of Hogwarts. This is where we found an escape from the world of "Muggles". Every Year we have waited for our Hogwarts letter. This is where we got introduced to Dobby, Ron and Hermione, an ultimate bond of friendship. How many of us have friends who will help us escape from our evil uncle's house on a flying car? How many of us have somebody who talks about us the way Ginny talked about Harry all summer? Remember the wrong spell? Diagonally! How about the Polly juice potion and Moaning Myrtle? Well, we all know who the prisoner of Azkaban was. Sirius Black has been one of our favourite characters in the series, after all, he was Harry Potter's Godfather! And James Best-friend. Have any of us ever wondered that it took one whole movie to introduce Sirius Black?Here's a small tribute to J.K. Rowling for making our childhood magical and making us believe in true friendship, with some amazingly iconic and inspiring dialogues from the series:Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's StoneHarry Potter And The Chamber Of SecretsHarry Potter And The Prisoner Of AzkabanHarry Potter And The Goblet Of FireHarry Potter And The Order Of The PhoenixHarry Potter And The Half Blood PrinceHarry Potter And The Deathly Hallows 1Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows 2