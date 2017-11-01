Prabhas, Aamir Khan, Kamal Haasan: Actors We'd Like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Work With

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 44 today and the actress has given a lesson on what ageing gracefully is all about. All these years, Aishwarya has had an accomplished profile as an actress, who worked with a number of prominent Indian and international stars.She made a comeback after a brief sabbatical with the movie Jazbaa, and promptly started with the shooting of her next Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Both the films were marked for the unique pairing-Jazbaa had Aishwarya with Irrfan Khan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil will have her alongside Ranbir Kapoor. As the Indian audience developing a taste for unique content and different pairing, Aishwarya should also make an appearance with actors she hasn’t worked so far. There is a long list of actors who have never appeared with Aishwarya. We take a look:Aamir Khan: It is hard to believe that the first advertisement of Aishwarya Rai that made her an overnight star was with Aamir Khan. Despite the remarkable success of the ad, the two never worked together. The only time they came together was in a small scene in Dharmesh Darshan’s Mela. It’s time that the filmmakers planned something keeping the two prominent actors in mind.Naseerudin Shah: Filmmaker Rajiv Rai had earlier planned to make Asambhav with Aishwarya in the lead. The film had Naseeruddin Shah in a negative role, but, the lead was finally played by Priyanka Chopra as Aishwarya had opted out. We would like to see both of them together in a film with a strong plot.Kamal Haasan: Legendary South-Indian filmmaker Shankar wanted Aishwarya Rai to make her movie debut with Kamal Hassan starrer Indian, originally made as Kaadhalan. However, Aishwarya could not work in the movie. Ash is known to be Haasan’s fan and the two may work together in future.Prabhas: Bahubali actor Prabhas is riding high on the envious success of Baahubali 2. It'd be interesting to see him share screen space with Ms Rai.