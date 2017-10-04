Prabhas, Anushka Getting Engaged in December? Baahubali Reacts
If recent rumours are anything to go by, Baahubali actors Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are getting engaged in December.
A still from Baahubali 2
Baahubali star Prabhas is incredibly talented, good-looking, inspiring, and most importantly- single! This is precisely why fans can’t contain their excitement each time there is a rumour about his much-awaited engagement.
According to Pinkvilla, Prabhas dismissed rumours of his engagement with actress Anushka Shetty in December. In a recent interview to a leading web portal, he expressed his disinterest in discussing his personal life.
“I do not want to reveal my private life. Many people ask me if I have affairs and the issue of marriage crops up invariably. But, these people should understand me. Don’t ask me about my marriage. It looks very superficial. I want my life to be private. But, when I marry, I shall tell everyone about it,” he said.
Prabhas and Anushka met on the sets of Billa back in 2009. Their crackling chemistry struck a chord with the viewers and became one of the key factors for its box office success. Later, the successful stars were seen together in Mirchi, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion.
Even though rumours of the stars being romatically involved have been in news for a while now, they have repeatedly dismissed such reports as baseless.
On the work front, Prabhas is currently filming Saaho.
Directed by Sujeeth, the project also marks the Telugu debut of Shraddha Kapoor.
Neil Nitin Mukesh is playing the antagonist in this Rs. 150 crore action extravaganza, which will be simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam as well.
According to Sujeeth, a large chunk of the film's budget will be spent on action.
