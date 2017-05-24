DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Prabhas-Anushka Shetty's Real Life Photos Are As Magical As Their Onscreen Chemistry
A still from Baahubali 2/
Admit it, you also want Baahubali star Prabhas to hook up with his onscreen ladylove Anushka Shetty in reality, right? Because the actors have redefined chemistry. They have made the indescribable spark between them so real that you can actually feel it through the screen.
Those who have watched Baahubali 2 would agree that the stars have not just made us laugh, cry, but also root for them as the best onscreen couple. So much so that both fans and critics - want them to be seen in more projects.
We have compiled a series of photos featuring both Prabhas and Anushka at public events which prove that their off-screen chemistry is equally incredible.
If recent reports are anything to go by, the two would also be featured in an upcoming film.
Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is an action film which is expected to be made on a budget of Rs 150 crore.
Prabhas and Anushka Shetty might get to romance on screen in Saaho!
According to reports, the makers of Saaho were earlier considering Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani.
But reportedly Anushka Shetty has been finalised for the role.
The Baahubali series is not the first film of Prabhas and Anushka together.
The actors were earlier seen in Telegu films - Mirchi (2013) and Billa (2009).
The shooting of Saaho will begin after Prabhas returns from his vacation in the US.
