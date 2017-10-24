Prabhas Celebrates His Birthday on Saaho Set With Shraddha Kapoor, Sujeeth

He is truly 1 of a kind. One of the nicest human beings I have ever met. No wonder he is loved so much! Happy happy birthday Prabhas!!!❤️ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) October 23, 2017

Telugu actor and Baahubali star Prabhas recently turned 37 and he decided to celebrate his birthday on the sets of his upcoming film Saaho. Director Sujeeth took to Twitter to share a birthday selfie with the actor along with actress Shraddha Kapoor. He wrote, "You guys are amazing ❤️ @ShraddhaKapoor . #HBDDaarlingPrabhas #SaahoFirstlook #backtowork "The video of the actor cutting his birthday cake from the sets was also being circulated on the social media.Earlier Shraddha has also wished her latest co-star on Twitter, calling him one of the nicest persons, she wrote, "He is truly 1 of a kind. One of the nicest human beings I have ever met. No wonder he is loved so much! Happy happy birthday Prabhas!!!❤️"The teaser poster of the film featuring Prabhas was unveiled on the occasion of the actor's birthday.The mystique poster further raises anticipation levels by keeping the viewer guessing about Prabhas' character and the genre of the film. From prolonged speculation around the female lead of the film that was later announced to be played by Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, to the genre of the film, team 'Saaho' have had the audience hooked to learn about the trilingual.The makers of the film have kept Prabhas and Shraddha's look and character under wraps, further building tremendous curiosity. Witten and directed by Sujeeth, the film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The music is being composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics are being penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.Saaho is expected to release sometime next year.