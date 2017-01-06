Prabhas Completes Baahubali 2 Shoot; Team Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos
Image courtesy: Twitter
While expectations from the much-anticipated Baahubali 2 are high, we’ve got some news for all Tollywood fans. Yes, Baahubali has called it a wrap on Friday. Prabhas, who plays the protagonist in the film, has completed his part for the role. This happens after shooting for good 613 days for Baahubali: The Conclusion. And as he left, his fans and team couldn’t contain their emotions. They were quick at taking to Twitter to express their feelings.
Rajamouli’s tweet read, “And thats a wrap 4 prabhas 3.5 years. Onehellof a journey Thanks darling.No one had as much belief on this project as you. That means a lot.” Can the tweet be interpreted as a goodbye to the star and the character Baahubali? Does that mean there is no room for Baahubali 3?
And thats a wrap 4 prabhas
3.5 years. Onehellof a journey
Thanks darling.No one had as much belief on this project as you. That means a lot.
— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 6, 2017
You See Happy Faces When It's A Wrap after Super Hectic Day And Night Shoots Of #Baahubali2 #WKKB pic.twitter.com/75S9Ekqy1C
— KK Senthil Kumar (@DOPSenthilKumar) January 6, 2017
SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Bahubali has created quite a stir, courtesy its irresistible visual appeal as well as gripping presentation.
And finally the day has come when we have to say good bye to Prabhas! It's a wrap for him on our sets !#Baahubali #Baahubali2 #WKKB
— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) January 6, 2017
Thank you Prabhas, our one & only "Baahubali" for your love and trust in us! Your commitment to good film making is an inspiration to all!
— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) January 6, 2017
Touted as a war-drama, it featured an ensemble cast headlined by the 'rebel star' Prabhas and Rana Daggubati.
Today... pic.twitter.com/PCjg0fkARo
— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 6, 2017
Our Producers with the Production Designer & the Baahubali.. #Baahubali2 pic.twitter.com/C78DdolusR
— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) January 6, 2017
When our assistant director turns director... #Baahubali2 pic.twitter.com/YFBYv4UU96
— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) January 6, 2017
Guess what Prabhas is upto? #Baahubali2 pic.twitter.com/BG1TeSb2ZW
— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) January 6, 2017
Message from the darling to his darlings.... #Baahubali2 pic.twitter.com/P4kUxRYyC6
— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) January 6, 2017
The Team Baahubali! #Baahubali2 #LastDay #ShootEnds pic.twitter.com/NiTdcJLZmU
— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) January 6, 2017
According to SS Rajamouli, the film chronicles the journey of Shivudu to claim the throne of Mahishmati.
Producer @Shobu_ , locking the memories!!! @DOPSenthil #Baahubali2 pic.twitter.com/nQ3nlNKc2W
— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) January 6, 2017
All set to break the pumpkin. Time for the last shot of #Baahubali2! pic.twitter.com/2B34nQY8on
— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) January 6, 2017
All set to BREAK the Pumpkin... #Baahubali2 pic.twitter.com/zRDHaOjsDM
— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) January 6, 2017
