Prabhas Completes Baahubali 2 Shoot; Team Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos

While expectations from the much-anticipated Baahubali 2 are high, we’ve got some news for all Tollywood fans. Yes, Baahubali has called it a wrap on Friday. Prabhas, who plays the protagonist in the film, has completed his part for the role. This happens after shooting for good 613 days for Baahubali: The Conclusion. And as he left, his fans and team couldn’t contain their emotions. They were quick at taking to Twitter to express their feelings.

Rajamouli’s tweet read, “And thats a wrap 4 prabhas 3.5 years. Onehellof a journey Thanks darling.No one had as much belief on this project as you. That means a lot.” Can the tweet be interpreted as a goodbye to the star and the character Baahubali? Does that mean there is no room for Baahubali 3?

And thats a wrap 4 prabhas

3.5 years. Onehellof a journey

Thanks darling.No one had as much belief on this project as you. That means a lot. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 6, 2017

You See Happy Faces When It's A Wrap after Super Hectic Day And Night Shoots Of #Baahubali2 #WKKB pic.twitter.com/75S9Ekqy1C — KK Senthil Kumar (@DOPSenthilKumar) January 6, 2017

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Bahubali has created quite a stir, courtesy its irresistible visual appeal as well as gripping presentation.

And finally the day has come when we have to say good bye to Prabhas! It's a wrap for him on our sets !#Baahubali #Baahubali2 #WKKB — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) January 6, 2017

Thank you Prabhas, our one & only "Baahubali" for your love and trust in us! Your commitment to good film making is an inspiration to all! — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) January 6, 2017

Touted as a war-drama, it featured an ensemble cast headlined by the 'rebel star' Prabhas and Rana Daggubati.

Our Producers with the Production Designer & the Baahubali.. #Baahubali2 pic.twitter.com/C78DdolusR — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) January 6, 2017

According to SS Rajamouli, the film chronicles the journey of Shivudu to claim the throne of Mahishmati.