Prabhas Completes Baahubali 2 Shoot; Team Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos

First published: January 6, 2017, 6:40 PM IST | Updated: 3 hours ago
While expectations from the much-anticipated Baahubali 2 are high, we’ve got some news for all Tollywood fans. Yes, Baahubali has called it a wrap on Friday. Prabhas, who plays the protagonist in the film, has completed his part for the role. This happens after shooting for good 613 days for Baahubali: The Conclusion. And as he left, his fans and team couldn’t contain their emotions. They were quick at taking to Twitter to express their feelings.

Rajamouli’s tweet read, “And thats a wrap 4 prabhas 3.5 years. Onehellof a journey Thanks darling.No one had as much belief on this project as you. That means a lot.” Can the tweet be interpreted as a goodbye to the star and the character Baahubali? Does that mean there is no room for Baahubali 3?

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Bahubali has created quite a stir, courtesy its irresistible visual appeal as well as gripping presentation.

Touted as a war-drama, it featured an ensemble cast headlined by the 'rebel star' Prabhas and Rana Daggubati.

According to SS Rajamouli, the film chronicles the journey of Shivudu to claim the throne of Mahishmati.

