Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor Strike an Interesting Deal on the Sets of Saaho

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor have been making headlines with a newly-struck deal on the sets of Saaho – a multilingual action-thriller directed by Sujeeth Reddy.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 6, 2017, 2:31 PM IST
Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor Strike an Interesting Deal on the Sets of Saaho
Image: Youtube/ A still from Saaho and OK Jaanu.
Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor have been making headlines with a newly-struck deal on the sets of Saaho – a multilingual action-thriller directed by Sujeeth Reddy.

The film is slated to be produced in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and the irony is that Prabhas is not proficient in Hindi and Shraddha doesn’t know Telugu. So, the actors have decided to help each other with the linguistics on the sets of their film. Although professional language coaches have been hired to make both them both fluent in the respective colloquial speech, the deal between the two will make conversations fluid and facilitate their on-screen chemistry in the movie.

A source close to the film recently stated to Deccan Chronicle that, "It isn't as though there won't be an official language coach on the sets. There will be. Both Prabhas and Shraddha will have a professional tutor to help them with their language. But Prabhas and Shraddha will converse with each other in Hindi or Telugu depending on which language they are shooting in. It is a pact between them."

While Prabhas was always the first choice for Saaho, the makers of the movie were quite thoughtful about the female lead. Names like Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Shetty, Pooja Hedge, Disha Patani were also doing rounds. However, after much search and speculation, Shraddha Kapoor was the final one to be chosen to play the role and be part of this Prabhas-starrer. Shraddha took to twitter last month to confirm the news.

“So so excited to be a part of the 'Saaho' team & to be working with Prabhas!!! Woohoo ”



The film is made on a budget of Rs 150 crores and Shraddha is rumored to be charging a whopping amount. The filming for the movie began in June 2017 and it is scheduled for initial release in 2018. Amongst other prominent actors of Bollywood, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey and Neil Nitin Mukesh are also part of the star cast. The film’s score is rendered by the hit trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.
