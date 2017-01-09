Prabhas, SS Rajamouli Wrap Up Baahubali: The Conclusion's Shoot

Good news for movie buffs! The shooting of Baahubali: The Conclusion is finally complete. The film was being shot in Hyderabad and the film's team including Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and director SS Rajamouli recently wrapped up the work.

Image: Yogen Shah

The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah and Sathyaraj along with Anushka Shetty.

Image: Yogen Shah

The shutterbugs present at the sets captured some fun moments from the shooting.

Image: Yogen Shah

The film's crew looked quite happy post wrap-up.

Image: Yogen Shah

The film, whose trailer is slated to arrive sometime in January, is set to release on April 28, 2017.