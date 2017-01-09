»
Prabhas, SS Rajamouli Wrap Up Baahubali: The Conclusion's Shoot

First published: January 9, 2017, 4:50 PM IST | Updated: 8 hours ago
Good news for movie buffs! The shooting of Baahubali: The Conclusion is finally complete. The film was being shot in Hyderabad and the film's team including Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and director SS Rajamouli recently wrapped up the work.

The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah and Sathyaraj along with Anushka Shetty.

The shutterbugs present at the sets captured some fun moments from the shooting.

The film's crew looked quite happy post wrap-up.

The film, whose trailer is slated to arrive sometime in January, is set to release on April 28, 2017.

