What was expected, has been achieved. Baahubali: The Conclusion has reached an all-time box-office milestone by collecting Rs 1,500 crore worldwide. After 21 days of its release, the second part of the celebrated Baahubali franchise achieved the landmark. Dharma Productions, the producers of the Hindi-dubbed version of the film shared the news on Twitter.

The Hindi version of the film, too, is nearing the gigantic figure of Rs 500 crore at the box-office. Karan Johar tweeted his excitement on the dubbed version crossing Rs 450-crore mark.

The HINDI version of #BaahubaliTheConclusion marches past the 450 crore mark! The worldwide MANIA continues!!!! #Baahubali1500cr pic.twitter.com/NchHHvxFcA — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 19, 2017

With an estimated earnings of Rs 121 crore from the first day across four languages, the second part of the Baahubali franchise is said to have registered the biggest opening for an Indian film. With Rs 1,500 crore, the film is going to set one of the biggest records in the history of Indian cinema.

Baahubali: The Conclusion, featuring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah in the lead, released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in over 6,500 screens across India, and in 9,000-plus screens worldwide.