Baahubali 2 Box Office Record to Reach All-Time High With Rs 1500 Cr

The dream run for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The Conclusion continues. The second part of India's first mega-franchise, the film is expected to cross the mark of Rs 1500 crore this week. The film has already made more than Rs 1,400 crore worldwide within seventeen days of its release and going by its run, it'll collect another Rs 100 crore in no time.

According to estimates of the trade analysts, the film is going great at the box-office in India as well as overseas.

#Baahubali2 16 Days WW Box office: India: Nett : ₹ 855 cr Gross : ₹ 1090 Cr Overseas: Gross: ₹ 240 cr Total: ₹ 1,330 cr — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 14, 2017

With an estimated earnings of Rs 121 crore from the first day across four languages, the second part in the Baahubali franchise is said to have registered the biggest opening for an Indian film. With Rs 1500 crore, the film is going to set one of the biggest records in the history of Indian cinema.

Baahubali: The Conclusion, featuring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah in the lead, released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in over 6500 screens across India, and in 9000 plus screens worldwide.