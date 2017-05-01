Much before the release of SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated film Baahubali: The Conclusion, several trade analysts had predicted its success at the box office. The film which was released in over 6500 screens in India and over 9000 screens across the world - which has been the highest for an Indian film till date - it has undoubtedly set new highs in terms of box office collections.

Ever since the day (April 28) the film stormed its way into the theatres across the world, the fans have been discussing the impact it has managed to leave. Interestingly, this impact is also evident from the way Box Office collections continue to increase by the day.

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, here's what one can expect.“#Baahubali2 1st Weekend WW BO Estimates: #India Nett: 335 Crs Gross: 415 Crs Overseas: 125 Crs Total – 540 Crs (US $84 Million), Bala had tweeted.”

#Baahubali2 1st Weekend WW BO Estimates:#India Nett: ₹ 335 Crs Gross: ₹ 415 Crs Overseas: ₹ 125 Crs Total - ₹ 540 Crs (US $84 Million) — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 1, 2017

Soon, Karan Johar also took to his official Twitter account to state how the Hindi version of Baahubali 2 has done better than what was expected. Yes, such has been the impact that the film has already earned Rs 128 crore in three days.

“HISTORIC WEEKEND! Here is the HINDI language all india fri (41 crores) Saturday (40.5) Sunday (46.5!!!!!) grand total 128!! #Baahubali2,” Karan wrote.

HISTORIC WEEKEND! Here is the HINDI language all india fri ( 41 crores) Saturday ( 40.5) Sunday ( 46.5!!!!!) grand total 128!! #Baahubali2 pic.twitter.com/IEPWSlgICp — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 1, 2017

Besides being strong in India, Baahubali 2 was also massive in the US where it became the first film to make it the top 3 on the US weekend Box Office following its release in 425 theatres.

Hindi version of the film has been produced by Karan Johar. The Telugu version of the film netted a whopping Rs. 53 crore, according to trade analyst Trinath. "The film has taken a phenomenal opening. In Andhra and Telangana, the film in Telugu minted Rs. 53 crore, making it the biggest opening ever for any film across language in the two states. The film is expected to collect over Rs. 100 crore from the two states over the weekend," he had earlier said.

In Tamil Nadu, the film collected around Rs. 12 crore on the first day.

In Kerala, the film is believed to have collected around Rs. 7 crore on Friday.

In the US, from Thursday premieres alone, the film raked in $2.5 million. Baahubali: The Conclusion has been released in over 6500 screens in India and over 9000 screens across the world which is the highest for an Indian film till date.

(With inputs from IANS)

