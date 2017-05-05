X

1-min read

Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2 Mints Rs 792 Crore Worldwide

News18.com

Updated: May 5, 2017, 11:37 AM IST
The film, featuring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah in the lead, released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam in over 6500 screens across India, and in 9000 plus screens worldwide.

S.S. Rajamouli's much-anticipated magnum opus Baahubali 2 which released on April 28 continues its winning streak. The film which has been making headlines for breaking all important box office records, has amassed over Rs 792 crore worldwide.

If the latest report on BoxofficeIndia.com is anything to go by, the Prabhas starrer has collected over Rs 792 crore worldwide and has already earned more than the collection of PK and Dangal.

The Hindi version of the film has managed to collect Rs 375 crore in its first 6 days.

First Published: May 5, 2017, 11:37 AM IST
