Prabhas-starrer 'Baahubali' 2 to Release in Japan and Russia

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which set registers ringing across the Indian box office this year, is all set to release in Japan on December 29 and in Russia in January.Film producer Shobu Yarlagadda tweeted the latest developments, and also shared the teaser of the Russian dubbed version of the film. He also uploaded a snapshot of a 'Screaming Screening' invite for the film's screening in Tokyo.Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, the two part series revolves around the battle between two brothers over the rule of an ancient kingdoms. The story is spread over two films saturated with stunning action sequences and the visuals of its dances and music have been lauded along with the script and acting. The films also star Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sathyaraj.The first part Baahubali: The Beginning came out in 2015 while Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was released earlier this year. Both films smashed box office records during their theatrical run.Rana Daggubati also tweeted his excitement over the news.