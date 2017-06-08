Prabhas's Clean Shaven Avatar Takes Internet by Storm

Chennai: A picture of Baahubali fame Prabhas in his clean shaven avatar has taken the internet by storm. Fans believe this could be his look for his upcoming Telugu actioner Saaho.

The picture apparently clicked on a flight, features a Prabhas sporting shades, wearing a cap, and cleanly shaven.

Prabhas' new look (swipe left) #withoutbeard #hollydays #usa #prabhas A post shared by Prabhas Raju Uppalapati (@prabhas_raju) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

There are thousands of tweets on this look being Prabhas's avatar from Saaho.

The 37-year-old is back from his month-long US holiday.

The principal shooting of Saaho, which will also be made in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam, is expected to commence from next month.

To be directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is rumoured to be made on a budget of over Rs. 100 crore.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have been roped in to compose music, while Sabu Cyril will take care of production design.