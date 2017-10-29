Prabhu Deva Choreographs Amitabh Bachchan for a Song

T 2695 - At 75 made to dance .. and accomplish that, which Prabhudeva, the genius directs ..😟 happy you are home instead of an asylum 🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/PiFtvL3QMv — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 28, 2017

: Actor-filmmaker Prabhu Deva has choreographed Amitabh Bachchan for a song and the megastar seems to have had a tough time shaking a leg at age 75.Amitabh shared a throwback image of himself on Twitter on Sunday and wrote: "At 75 made to dance… and accomplish that, which Prabhudheva, the genius directs. Happy you are home instead of an asylum."Amitabh, however, didn't share any details about the project.The Piku actor, currently seen as a host on the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, has films like 102 Not Out and Thugs of Hindostan in his kitty.Meanwhile, Amitabh has wished luck to Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee for his upcoming movie Mayurakshi."Friend, superstar of Bengal, Prosenjit, his new film with legend Soumitra Chatterjee. Best wishes," Amitabh tweeted alongside a trailer of Mayurakshi, which has been directed by Atanu Ghosh and will hit the screens on December 29.