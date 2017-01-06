Nandita Puri, Prakash Jha Pay Their Last Respects to Om Puri, See Pics
Image: Yogen Shah
Veteran actor Om Puri, who delivered spell-binding performances in Hindi movies and stood out in character roles, breathed his last on Friday morning. He was 66. Om Puri, a Padma Shree awardee, was also seen in several Hollywood and Pakistani movies. Among his most significant films were Aakrosh, Arohan, Ardh Satya, Mirch Masala, Dharavi, Maachis, Gupt, Dhoop, Yuva, Don and Agneepath.
As soon as the news of his demise was out, friends and colleagues from Bollywood reached his residence in Mumbai to pay their last respects. Among his several friends, filmmaker Prakash Jha was seen.
Om Puri's second wife Nandita Puri while arriving at the actor's residence.
Manoj Pahwa seen at Om Puri's Mumbai residence.
From Our Network
Recommended For You
- Do you agree?Right Decision if Dhoni Doesn't See Himself in 2019 World Cup: Dravid
- #PowerfulThis Woman's Poem On Bengaluru Mass Molestation Is Winning The Internet
- RIPNandita Puri, Prakash Jha Pay Their Last Respects to Om Puri
- New Mustang in townFord Mustang Has Got a New Owner: Rajnikanth's Son in Law Dhanush
- Ignis' special emojiPrior to Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launch, Twitter Releases Ignis Emoji