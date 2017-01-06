Veteran actor Om Puri, who delivered spell-binding performances in Hindi movies and stood out in character roles, breathed his last on Friday morning. He was 66. Om Puri, a Padma Shree awardee, was also seen in several Hollywood and Pakistani movies. Among his most significant films were Aakrosh, Arohan, Ardh Satya, Mirch Masala, Dharavi, Maachis, Gupt, Dhoop, Yuva, Don and Agneepath.

As soon as the news of his demise was out, friends and colleagues from Bollywood reached his residence in Mumbai to pay their last respects. Among his several friends, filmmaker Prakash Jha was seen.

Om Puri's second wife Nandita Puri while arriving at the actor's residence.

Manoj Pahwa seen at Om Puri's Mumbai residence.

