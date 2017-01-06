»
1-min read

Nandita Puri, Prakash Jha Pay Their Last Respects to Om Puri, See Pics

News18.com

First published: January 6, 2017, 12:26 PM IST | Updated: 7 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Nandita Puri, Prakash Jha Pay Their Last Respects to Om Puri, See Pics
Image: Yogen Shah

Veteran actor Om Puri, who delivered spell-binding performances in Hindi movies and stood out in character roles, breathed his last on Friday morning. He was 66. Om Puri, a Padma Shree awardee, was also seen in several Hollywood and Pakistani movies. Among his most significant films were Aakrosh, Arohan, Ardh Satya, Mirch Masala, Dharavi, Maachis, Gupt, Dhoop, Yuva, Don and Agneepath.

As soon as the news of his demise was out, friends and colleagues from Bollywood reached his residence in Mumbai to pay their last respects. Among his several friends, filmmaker Prakash Jha was seen.

ompuridemise4Image: Yogen Shah

Om Puri's second wife Nandita Puri while arriving at the actor's residence.

ompuriwife

Manoj Pahwa seen at Om Puri's Mumbai residence.

ompuridemise5

ompuridemise3Image: Yogen Shah

ompuridemise2Image: Yogen Shah

ompuridemise1Image: Yogen Shah

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.