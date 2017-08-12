GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Prasoon Joshi Understands Cinema Well: Shyam Benegal

Prasoon Joshi replaces Pahlaj Nihalani, who was appointed in January 2015, and since then made headlines for a number of controversial moves and statements.

PTI

Updated:August 12, 2017, 4:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Prasoon Joshi Understands Cinema Well: Shyam Benegal
Prasoon Joshi replaces Pahlaj Nihalani, who was appointed in January 2015, and since then made headlines for a number of controversial moves and statements.
Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal hopes with Prasoon Joshi's appointment as the new chief of the Central Board of Film Certification, things will improve.

The acclaimed filmmaker headed a government-appointed the committee, set up in 2016, to revamp the functioning of the CBFC.

Joshi replaces Pahlaj Nihalani, who was appointed in January 2015, and since then made headlines for a number of controversial moves and statements.

When asked if the songwriter-poets appointment as the new CBFC chief would bring relief to filmmakers, Benegal said, "Prasoon Joshi himself is an artist. He is a highly rated poet, he also knows media extremely well.

"He was the head of the best advertising agency of India, he understands mass media, cinema, television, press. So I cannot think of a better choice (than him)."

Filmmakers have often complained of arbitrary objections and cuts sought by the Censor Board.

A list of banned "cuss" words, circulated by Ex-CBFC chief had also become a subject of controversy. Following which, in January 2016, the government constituted a committee headed by Benegal to look into the board's functioning and was asked to come up with suggestions.

The committee submitted some recommendations to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry related to censorship in films in its first report in April 2016.

The committee also included Kamal Haasan, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, ad-man Piyush Pandey, film critic Bhawana Somaaya and National Film Development Council managing director Nina Lath Gupta.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

CNN-News18 Travels to INS Sindhudhvaj to See How Sailors Live Inside the Submarine

CNN-News18 Travels to INS Sindhudhvaj to See How Sailors Live Inside the Submarine

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.