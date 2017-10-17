Prateik Babbar To Celebrate Smita Patil's Birth Anniversary On The Sets Of Mulq

Actor Prateik Babbar, who lost his mother and actress Smita Patil a few days after his birth in 1986, will celebrate her birth anniversary on Tuesday on the set of Mulq by cutting a 10 kg cake for 170 people.She was just 31 when she passed away on December 13, 1986.Prateik, who has joined actors Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu on the set of Mulk here, said in a statement: "We are going to be cutting a 10 kg cake on set for 170 people. I have always wanted to celebrate her birthday on a film set as that was a place that breathed life to her passion and who she really was.""I will also be bringing in red roses and white lilies as she loved flowers. My father will be joining me on set (Tuesday) as well. I hope to have him join me in the celebrations. I'm very pleased that 2017 is shaping up really well for me," he added.The social thriller is produced by Deepak Mukut and directed-written by Anubhav Sinha."Filmmakers who got an opportunity have always maintained that no actress can match her (Smita) finesse in acting and, I admit, I am a big Smita Patil fan. No discussion of meaningful Indian cinema is possible without her. It will be a special day on sets," Sinha said.The National Award-winning actress, known for mostly doing parallel cinema, gave hits like Bhumika, Chakra, Arth and Namak Halaal.