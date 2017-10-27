Prayers Scare Me: Big B

: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan acknowledges his work as a prayer and says he sometimes get scared of them."Belief and prayer come so intrinsically close to each other and the power of them both percolates all else. The strength driving millions to its existence and its marvels… The sincerity paving the way for generations," the 75-year-old wrote on his blog on Thursday while talking about Chhath Puja."I tend to acknowledge my work… It could be a prayer too… Though many a time my prayers go wrong. They scare me… Make me diffident and unacquainted with the reality of it… But my work is of fiction and make belief… Prayer is not."I would ride with prayer if confronted with options… Provided my belief in my work is worthy of it. There are doubt and apprehension every moment and then there is the result that defies it all," he added.On work front, Amitabh is currently seen as a host of game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9.