Predator Actor Sonny Landham Leaves the World At 76
Predator Actor Sonny Landham dies from congestive heart failure on Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky.
Image: A YouTube grab
Los Angeles: Actor Sonny Landham, who appeared in Predator and 48 Hrs, is no more.
He died from congestive heart failure on Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky. He was 76, reports variety.com.
The actor, who was part Seminole and part Cherokee, was best known for portraying Native American tracker Billy Sole in Arnold Schwarzenegger-starrer Predator in 1987. However, he did not appear in the film's sequels.
Landham's early work in the 1970s included several X-rated films, but after appearing in Walter Hill's 1979 street-gang thriller The Warriors, Landham often portrayed the tough guy in 1980s films including roles in Action Jackson and Lock Up.
With over 50 acting credits to his name, Landham continued to appear in films through the 1990s.
In 2003, Landham embarked on a brief campaign for the governor of Kentucky, but was unable to secure the Republican Party's nomination.
Landham also ran for the Kentucky State Senate in 2004, and was nominated by Kentucky's Libertarian party for candidacy in 2008 for one of Kentucky's seats in the US Senate, although his comments on a political radio show caused the party to rescind his nomination a few days later.
Landham is survived by his son, William, and daughter, Priscilla.
He died from congestive heart failure on Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky. He was 76, reports variety.com.
The actor, who was part Seminole and part Cherokee, was best known for portraying Native American tracker Billy Sole in Arnold Schwarzenegger-starrer Predator in 1987. However, he did not appear in the film's sequels.
Landham's early work in the 1970s included several X-rated films, but after appearing in Walter Hill's 1979 street-gang thriller The Warriors, Landham often portrayed the tough guy in 1980s films including roles in Action Jackson and Lock Up.
With over 50 acting credits to his name, Landham continued to appear in films through the 1990s.
In 2003, Landham embarked on a brief campaign for the governor of Kentucky, but was unable to secure the Republican Party's nomination.
Landham also ran for the Kentucky State Senate in 2004, and was nominated by Kentucky's Libertarian party for candidacy in 2008 for one of Kentucky's seats in the US Senate, although his comments on a political radio show caused the party to rescind his nomination a few days later.
Landham is survived by his son, William, and daughter, Priscilla.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sri Lanka Coach Pothas Wants Free Hand to Revive Team
- Infosys Regrets Vishal Sikka’s Resignation; Issues Statement on His Current Role, Salary
- Mahakali Actors Gagan Kang, Arijit Lavania Killed in a Road Accident
- LFW 2017: A Rainbow-clad Ranveer Singh Turns Up and Steals The Show
- Barcelona Pay Tribute to Terror Victims With Betis Victory