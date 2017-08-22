Pregnant Esha Deol to Wed Husband Bharat Takhtani at Her Baby Shower

Godh bharai fittings with the one n only @neeta_lulla ❤ #IndianOutfit #TraditionalGodhBharai #RaniPink #Red A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani are expecting their first child and are geared up to ‘Tie the Knot’ once again on Esha’s Godhbharai (Baby Shower) on August 24, 2017. A Sindhi priest will be performing the rituals for which the couple will be taking pheras (three instead of seven). A mehndi function is also set in the schedule thereby giving the couple a complete reminiscence of their wedding, however together, this time.The traditional baby shower ceremony is set on a color-laden celebratory theme where the family has organized a Chappan Bhog ritual for Lord Krishna and Esha Deol will be wearing a Radha-rani inspired Anarkali-Sharara outfit tailored by none other than ace designer Neeta Lulla.Giving a sneak peek, Lulla told IANS, “Esha's outfit will be crafted with gota, zardosi and sequin embroidery paired perfectly with a sharara with multi gores which would enable her to walk around freely and make her feel comfortable. Esha particularly wanted a hint of the Radharani colours from the medieval Vrindavan, hence the colour pink to express the power of love and compassion.”Isha too shared a post on her Instagram with a caption“Godh bharai fittings with the one n only @neeta_lulla ❤ #IndianOutfit #TraditionalGodhBharai #RaniPink #Red”:Esha married Bharat in 2012 and the couple has been often spotted together with their families in a happy and jovial relationship. The Insta pics on Esha’s account say it all:Here’s what Esha has to say for Bharat "Over the last five years, Bharat and I have become as thick as thieves. Since I'm pregnant, I'm prone to mood swings now but he's tolerated them and is extremely protective. He's also my best critic, encouraging me in everything I do. At the risk of sounding filmi, I'll say I wouldn't want to change anything, life's beautiful."Indeed the couple is making memories of a lifetime: