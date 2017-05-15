Presenters Ant and Dec Dedicate Their BAFTA Win to Queen Elizabeth II

London: Presenters Ant and Dec have dedicated their British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) TV Award to Queen Elizabeth II on winning an honour for their presentation of her 90th birthday celebration event. The two won the best live event prize for fronting the Queen's 90th Birthday Celebration on ITV last May, reports bbc.com.

Fictionalised royal drama The Crown, which led the nominations, was expected to win the top honours, but it missed out entirely.

"Tonight, the Queen has finally won a Bafta," Dec said after the ceremony, which was held on May 14 here. He told BBC News: "She's never won a Bafta. She was given an honorary fellowship a few years ago but she's never won a Bafta. "Asked whether they really considered the Queen the recipient of the award, Ant replied: "Yes absolutely. It wasn't our party, it was her party, her birthday." The two also won best entertainment programme for their ITV show Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

Damilola: Our Loved Boy, based on the death of Damilola Taylor, took home two of the night's big prizes. Accepting the best single drama prize, Damilola's father, Richard Taylor, said he wanted to "send a strong appeal to young people on the street killing themselves". He said: "Parents are crying, others are crying, the surge of killing has gone up in the city of London, I beg you all to stop this unnecessary killing of innocent people."

Wunmi Mosaku took home the best supporting actress award for her portrayal of Damilola's mother, Gloria Taylor.

Happy Valley also won two prizes -- best drama series and best leading actress for Sarah Lancashire, reports bbc.com.

Emmerdale was named best soap and continuing drama in a year that saw the show praised for its portrayal of dementia. Actor John Middleton, who played Ashley Thomas in the soap, criticised the "woeful" attention paid to common health problems such as Alzheimer's disease.

The Must See Moment, a prize introduced this year, was won by Planet Earth II: Snakes vs Iguana Chase.

Victoria Derbyshire programme won the news coverage prize for its story about abuse in football earlier this year.

Joanna Lumley was presented with Bafta's highest honour -- the Fellowship -- by her Absolutely Fabulous co-star Jennifer Saunders. She paid tribute to all those who work in the entertainment industry, not just the ones in front of the camera.