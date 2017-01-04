»
1-min read

Presenting the First Look of Vidya Balan, Gauahar Khan's Begum Jaan

News18.com

First published: January 4, 2017, 4:40 PM IST | Updated: 15 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Vidya Balan stars in and as Begum Jaan, National Award Winning Bengali director Srijit Mukherji's Bollywood debut film. The film is a Hindi remake of Bengali film Rajkahini also directed by Mukherji. The first still of the movie, which is scheduled to release in March, features Vidya along with Gauahar Khan. The film also stars Pallavi Sharda, Ila Arun and host of other actresses. Set during partition era, the film is the story of a brothel situated right where the new border between Pakistan and India has to be drawn.

begum-jaan

The original, Bengali film was critically acclaimed and with an impressive star cast in its Hindi remake, we are hoping this one too won't disappoint.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.