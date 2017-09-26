Pretty Woman Musical Sets Broadway Path With Bryan Adams
Los Angeles: The musical adaptation of the 1990 romantic comedy Pretty Woman has laid out its route to Broadway, with a team that includes musician Bryan Adams.
The team also includes the director of the film Garry Marshall, as well as a cast led by Samantha Barks, one of the stars of the film version of Les Miserables, reports variety.com.
The musical will play a tryout run at a theatre in Chicago in spring 2018, with a fall 2018 opening planned on Broadway at one of the theatres owned by the theatre company -- Nederlander Organization.
Pretty Woman will have a score by Adams, who has crooned a string of hits like Summer of '69 and I do it for you.
Barks will make her Broadway debut in Pretty Woman, with Kazee returning to Broadway for the first time since Once," the 2012 musical that won him a Tony for lead actor in a musical.
No other casting has yet been set.
The movie Pretty Woman starred Julia Roberts, opposite Richard Gere. The storyline follows the unexpected romance that develops between a prostitute and the businessman who hires her.
Pretty Woman will play a five-week run at Chicago's Oriental Theatre starting March 13.
