GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Prince William and Prince Harry Have Cameos in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Actor John Boyega reveals that Prince William and Prince Harry have guest appearances in his upcoming film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

IANS

Updated:August 20, 2017, 3:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Prince William and Prince Harry Have Cameos in Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Image: Youtube/ A still from the trailer of Star Wars: The Last Jedi
London: Actor John Boyega, who will reprise his role as Finn in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, has confirmed that Prince William and Prince Harry have cameo appearances in the upcoming movie.

Boyega spilled the beans after he was asked whether the royals were given lines in the movie while filming their cameos as Stormtroopers, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Boyega told a radio station: "I think they took that scene out. I've had enough with those secrets. They came on set. They were there. I'm sick of hiding it. I think it was leaked, anyway. There were images. Every time I get asked, I have to dodge it. I'm tired of dodging it. They were there. Tom Hardy was there too."

The Last Jedi, directed by Rian Johnson, has completed production and is scheduled to open in theatres in the US on December 15.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

At Least 23 Dead, 50 Injured as 10 Coaches Derail in Muzaffarnagar

At Least 23 Dead, 50 Injured as 10 Coaches Derail in Muzaffarnagar

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.