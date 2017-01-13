Prison Break Season 5: Extended Trailer Sheds Light On Michael Scofield's Dangerous Situation

A new extended trailer of Prison Break Season 5 is out and it has got us intrigued like never before.

While now that we all know that Michael Scofield is very much alive and is planning another break in Yemen, the new trailer sheds some more light on the current situation. Lincoln goes to the middle east to save his brother, only to find out the deadly political situation they are in. The brothers get caught up in the country's civil war along with their friends. Either they will escape together or die.

Season 4 ended in 2010 with show's lead Michael Scofield's (Wentworth Miller) death. He left behind his pregnant wife Sara Tancredi (Sarah Wayne Callies) and brother Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell). Season 5 will see him coming back from the 'dead' and in a deadly prison surrounded by never experienced before danger.

The much-loved show will return to Fox this April with few familiar and some new faces.