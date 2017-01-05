Private Funeral Likely for Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds

Los Angeles: The family of Hollywood actresses Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, the mother-daughter duo who died barely 24 hours apart, will reportedly hold a private memorial ceremony for them on Thursday, before they are buried a day later at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park here.

The ceremony, that will take place at the family's Beverly Hills residence, will be an extremely private affair and will be attended only by family members and close friends, a source close to the family told people.com.

Another source said: "I'm not sure what they're calling it -- a funeral or a wake -- but it will be Thursday at the house...It will be exactly what they both wanted, to be together."

Last week, it was revealed that the family intended to hold a joint funeral to bid farewell to Reynolds and Fisher.

"That is my preference," Todd Fisher, son of Reynolds and brother to Carrie, said earlier.

"Obviously it's not finalised, but I think that sounds like a grand idea given the beautiful story between them," he added.

Carrie Fisher, the iconic Princess Leia from the "Star Wars" franchise, died on December 27 last year at the age of 60, following a heart attack on a plane.

Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away just a day later, aged 84, after suffering a stroke in the same city.