Priyanka Chopra Apologises For Calling Sikkim an Insurgency-Affected State
The actress is facing backlash after she referred to Sikkim as a state "troubled with insurgency" in her recent interview to ET Canada, at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Images: Getty Images
A month after Priyanka Chopra got embroiled in a controversy for her ‘bare-legged’ meeting with PM Narendra Modi in Berlin, she is making headlines, yet again. The actress is facing backlash after she referred to Sikkim as a state "troubled with insurgency" in her recent interview to ET Canada, at the Toronto International Film Festival.
But if the recent reports are anything to go by, the actress has apologized to the Sikkim government. Her mother Madhu Chopra too had a word with tourism minister of Sikkim Ugen Gyatso to apologise for the statement by Priyanka.
"Her mother spoke to me over phone and has apologised for the comment," Ugen Gyatso, the tourism minister of Sikkim, had confirmed India Today Television.
In the interview, while promoting her North East film production Pahuna: The Little Visitorsat the Toronto International Film Festival, the actress claimed that this is the first ever film to have emerged from the region as it is troubled with conflicting situations.
"This is a Sikkimese film. Sikkim is a small state in the North East of India which never had a film industry or anyone who made films from there. And this is the first film ever that's come out of that region because it's very troubled with insurgency and troubling situations. I'm very excited," Priyanka said.
"This is a film about two kids and their perspective on the refugee crisis, on being moved from one place to another without understanding why they're suddenly packing bags and leaving. So it speaks about all of that with kids' perspective," Priyanka added while talking about the film's theme.
Soon after her interview went viral, the actress was trolled for making an inaccurate statement.
