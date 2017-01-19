Priyanka Chopra is creating a wave in the west with her performances. The actress won the People's Choice Awards for Favourite Dramatic TV actress. The other nominations included the likes of Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Ellen Pompeo and Taraji P Henson. She received the award for her stellar performance as an intelligence officer in the series Quantico. She opted for a Sally LaPointe peach dress for the big night.

Image: Reuters Pictures

The actress expressed her gratitude and thanked her co-stars after winning the award. She even thanked her co-nominees for inspiring her. She said, "I'm really happy being a drama queen if this is how it's done. This has been an incredible journey. Every single woman who was nominated with me today, all of these incredible actresses, were the reason that I joined television, they were the reason that I wanted to be the actor I am here today. Receiving this award today and being in the same category as them is just so overwhelming. Thank you to all of you who have accepted me and loved my show! Thank you to my Quantico wonderful cast and to all of you who are going to watch Quantico on Monday now."

She further added, "I am really psyched. Can I do a little wiggle? This means the world to me."

Image: Reuters Pictures

As Alex Parrish, the Indian-American FBI recruit in ABC’s show Quantico, Priyanka made every Indian proud in the US, when large billboards featuring the actress splashed at the prominent places including Times Square and on the local transport all across New York and Manhattan. The actress also took to Instagram to express her elation over the big win.

Priyanka made India proud as she carried home the trophy of the best actress in a new series in 2016 People’s Choice Award, donning a shimmering Vera Wang dress.