Priyanka Chopra Calls Her Baywatch Team Best Crew Ever
Mumbai: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has called her Baywatch team the "best crew ever".
Priyanka on Thursday shared a photograph of herself on Twitter along with the cast of her maiden Hollywood film, which hit the screens in the US on Thursday.
"All day Zac Efron! Best crew ever! 'Baywatch' today. Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario" she captioned the image.
All day @zacefron ! Best crew ever! #BaywatchToday @therock @ilfenator @alexandradaddario @thejonbass @kellyrohrbach #Repost @zacefron with @repostapp ・・・ It's #Baywatch Day! We gonna play ALL DAY. Let's GO team! Love you all. Get it! Till the sunrise 💥 @thejonbass @alexandradaddario @ilfenator @therock @priyankachopra @kellyrohrbach
Directed by Seth Gordon,
The film, which features Priyanka in a negative character named Victoria Leeds, also stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.
