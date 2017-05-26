Priyanka Chopra Calls Her Baywatch Team Best Crew Ever

Mumbai: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has called her Baywatch team the "best crew ever".

Priyanka on Thursday shared a photograph of herself on Twitter along with the cast of her maiden Hollywood film, which hit the screens in the US on Thursday.

"All day Zac Efron! Best crew ever! 'Baywatch' today. Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario" she captioned the image.

Directed by Seth Gordon, Baywatch, has been adapted from the popular 1990s show by the same name, which featured Pamela Anderson in a pivotal role.

The film, which features Priyanka in a negative character named Victoria Leeds, also stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.