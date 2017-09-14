GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Calls Sikkim an Insurgency Affected State and Pahuna, The First Film From The Region

Priyanka Chopra has earned the ire of Twitter users after she called Sikkim an insurgency affected state and her production film 'Pahuna', the first-ever film from that region.

News18.com

Updated:September 14, 2017, 11:25 AM IST
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the TIFF Soiree, an annual fundraiser and celebratory kick-off for the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, at the TIFF Bell Lightbox on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Toronto. (Image: AP)
Priyanka Chopra is creating waves in the West with her Hollywood ventures, but back home, the actress has recently courted a controversy with her comments on Sikkim.

In an interview to ET Canada, while promoting her North East film production Pahuna: The Little Visitors at the Toronto International Film Festival, the actress claimed that this is the first ever film to have emerged from the region as it is troubled with conflicting situations.

"This is a Sikkimese film. Sikkim is a small state in the North East of India which never had a film industry or anyone who made films from there. And this is the first film ever that's come out of that region because it's very troubled with insurgency and troubling situations. I'm very excited," Priyanka said.



"This is a film about two kids and their perspective on the refugee crisis, on being moved from one place to another without understanding why they're suddenly packing bags and leaving. So it speaks about all of that with kids' perspective," Priyanka added while talking about the film's theme.

Soon after her interview went viral, many Twitter users started pointing out the inaccuracies in her statement.













Considering that the state is known for its peace-loving situation and that filmmaker Prashant Rasailey has helmed films like Katha and Acharya and other films like Dhokbu have earned critical acclaim, Priyanka's statement was bound to face flak.

While Priyanka is yet to react to the criticism, it's certain that she's earned the ire of many North Eastern residents.

