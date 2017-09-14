Sikkim and insurgency....!!!??? That sounds nuts #PriyankaChopra

Plz get ur facts correct...#Sikkim is such a lovely n peaceful state... — Prerona Bura Gohain (@Prerona_Gohain) September 13, 2017

Infact it is foolish to create controversy on @priyankachopra's statement over #Sikkim as Celebs like her are 'politically illiterate'. 1/2 — Tawqeer Hussain (@tawqeerhussain) September 14, 2017

#Sikkim is the only state in the country that can rightfully claim a peace bonus https://t.co/zFp6xorAgT — Karma Bhutia (@iambhutia) September 13, 2017

@priyankachopra don't u dare scream discrimination when a white person calls u brown! You dense, ignorant imbecile! Leave #Sikkim alone! — Shiori 栞 (@Avvan23) September 13, 2017

Priyanka Chopra is creating waves in the West with her Hollywood ventures, but back home, the actress has recently courted a controversy with her comments on Sikkim.In an interview to ET Canada, while promoting her North East film production Pahuna: The Little Visitors at the Toronto International Film Festival, the actress claimed that this is the first ever film to have emerged from the region as it is troubled with conflicting situations."This is a Sikkimese film. Sikkim is a small state in the North East of India which never had a film industry or anyone who made films from there. And this is the first film ever that's come out of that region because it's very troubled with insurgency and troubling situations. I'm very excited," Priyanka said."This is a film about two kids and their perspective on the refugee crisis, on being moved from one place to another without understanding why they're suddenly packing bags and leaving. So it speaks about all of that with kids' perspective," Priyanka added while talking about the film's theme.Soon after her interview went viral, many Twitter users started pointing out the inaccuracies in her statement.Considering that the state is known for its peace-loving situation and that filmmaker Prashant Rasailey has helmed films like Katha and Acharya and other films like Dhokbu have earned critical acclaim, Priyanka's statement was bound to face flak.While Priyanka is yet to react to the criticism, it's certain that she's earned the ire of many North Eastern residents.