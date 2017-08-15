Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone Lose Out on Teen Choice Awards 2017
Deepika was nominated for her Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage and Priyanka was also nominated for her Hollywood debut film Baywatch.
Image: Instagram/ Priyanka chopra, Deepika Padukone
Los Angeles: Indian stars Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone didn't emerge as winners at the Teen Choice 2017 award ceremony, where TV show Riverdale and film Wonder Woman dominated the winners' list.
Deepika was nominated for her Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage in the Choice Action Movie Actress category and lost the title to Gal Gadot, who won for her act in the hit film Wonder Woman.
Priyanka was also nominated for her Hollywood debut film Baywatch in the Choice Movie Villain category. She was competing with stars like Charlize Theron, Elizabeth Banks, James McAvoy, Javier Bardem and Luke Evans. Evans emerged the winner.
The fan-decided awards were announced here on Sunday.
The annual ceremony, which recognises teen icons in film, television, music, sports, fashion, comedy and the web, honoured film and TV titles including Wonder Woman, Riverdale and Beauty and the Beast, reports ew.com.
Stars from Riverdale, Teen Wolf and Pretty Little Liars dominated the TV categories, while Wonder Woman and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 won big in the movie categories.
Pop band Maroon 5 also walked away with the second ever Decade Award, singer Bruno Mars was honoured with the Visionary Award, and actress Vanessa Hudgens was presented with the first-ever #SeeHer Award.
Here's a list of some of the winners:
Choice Action Movie: Wonder Woman
Choice Action Movie Actor: Chris Pine for Wonder Woman
Choice Action Movie Actress: Gal Gadot for Wonder Woman
Choice Sci-Fi Movie: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor: Chris Pratt for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress: Zoe Saldana for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Choice Fantasy Movie: Beauty and the Beast
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor: Dwayne Johnson for Moana
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress: Emma Watson for Beauty and the Beast
Choice Drama Movie: Everything, Everything
Choice Drama Movie Actor: Kian Lawley for Before I Fall
Choice Drama Movie Actress: Emma Watson for The Circle
Choice Comedy Movie: Finding Dory
Choice Comedy Movie Actor: Zac Efron for Baywatch
Choice Comedy Movie Actress: Ellen DeGeneres for Finding Dory
Choice Summer Movie: Spider-Man: Homecoming
Choice Summer Movie Actor: Tom Holland for Spider-Man: Homecoming
Choice Summer Movie Actress: Zendaya for Spider-Man: Homecoming
Choice Movie Villain: Luke Evans for Beauty and the Beast
Choice Breakout Movie Star: Auli'i Cravalho for Moana
Choice MovieShip: Emma Watson and Dan Stevens for Beauty and the Beast
Television
Choice Drama TV Show: Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actor: Cole Sprouse for Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actress: Lucy Hale for Pretty Little Liars
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show: The Vampire Diaries
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor: Dylan O'Brien for Teen Wolf
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress: Kat Graham for The Vampire Diaries
Choice Action TV Show: The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor: Grant Gustin for The Flash
Choice Action TV Actress: Melissa Benoist for Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show: Fuller House
Choice Comedy TV Actor: Jean-Luc Bilodeau for Baby Daddy
Choice Comedy TV Actress: Candace Cameron Bure for Fuller House
Choice Animated TV Show: Family Guy
Music
Choice Male Artist: Harry Styles
Choice Female Artist: Ariana Grande
Choice Music Group: Fifth Harmony
Choice Country Artist: Carrie Underwood
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist: Calvin Harris
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist: Beyoncé
Choice Rock Artist: Harry Styles
Choice Song: Female Artist: Camila Cabello - Crying in the Club
Choice Song: Male Artist: Niall Horan - Slow Hands
Choice Song: Group: Fifth Harmony (Gucci Mane) - Down
Choice Collaboration: Steve Aoki and Louis Tomlinson - Just Hold On
Choice Summer Song: Despacito- Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (Justin Bieber)
Choice Summer Female Artist:Camila Cabello
Deepika was nominated for her Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage in the Choice Action Movie Actress category and lost the title to Gal Gadot, who won for her act in the hit film Wonder Woman.
Priyanka was also nominated for her Hollywood debut film Baywatch in the Choice Movie Villain category. She was competing with stars like Charlize Theron, Elizabeth Banks, James McAvoy, Javier Bardem and Luke Evans. Evans emerged the winner.
The fan-decided awards were announced here on Sunday.
The annual ceremony, which recognises teen icons in film, television, music, sports, fashion, comedy and the web, honoured film and TV titles including Wonder Woman, Riverdale and Beauty and the Beast, reports ew.com.
Stars from Riverdale, Teen Wolf and Pretty Little Liars dominated the TV categories, while Wonder Woman and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 won big in the movie categories.
Pop band Maroon 5 also walked away with the second ever Decade Award, singer Bruno Mars was honoured with the Visionary Award, and actress Vanessa Hudgens was presented with the first-ever #SeeHer Award.
Here's a list of some of the winners:
Choice Action Movie: Wonder Woman
Choice Action Movie Actor: Chris Pine for Wonder Woman
Choice Action Movie Actress: Gal Gadot for Wonder Woman
Choice Sci-Fi Movie: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor: Chris Pratt for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress: Zoe Saldana for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Choice Fantasy Movie: Beauty and the Beast
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor: Dwayne Johnson for Moana
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress: Emma Watson for Beauty and the Beast
Choice Drama Movie: Everything, Everything
Choice Drama Movie Actor: Kian Lawley for Before I Fall
Choice Drama Movie Actress: Emma Watson for The Circle
Choice Comedy Movie: Finding Dory
Choice Comedy Movie Actor: Zac Efron for Baywatch
Choice Comedy Movie Actress: Ellen DeGeneres for Finding Dory
Choice Summer Movie: Spider-Man: Homecoming
Choice Summer Movie Actor: Tom Holland for Spider-Man: Homecoming
Choice Summer Movie Actress: Zendaya for Spider-Man: Homecoming
Choice Movie Villain: Luke Evans for Beauty and the Beast
Choice Breakout Movie Star: Auli'i Cravalho for Moana
Choice MovieShip: Emma Watson and Dan Stevens for Beauty and the Beast
Television
Choice Drama TV Show: Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actor: Cole Sprouse for Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actress: Lucy Hale for Pretty Little Liars
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show: The Vampire Diaries
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor: Dylan O'Brien for Teen Wolf
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress: Kat Graham for The Vampire Diaries
Choice Action TV Show: The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor: Grant Gustin for The Flash
Choice Action TV Actress: Melissa Benoist for Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show: Fuller House
Choice Comedy TV Actor: Jean-Luc Bilodeau for Baby Daddy
Choice Comedy TV Actress: Candace Cameron Bure for Fuller House
Choice Animated TV Show: Family Guy
Music
Choice Male Artist: Harry Styles
Choice Female Artist: Ariana Grande
Choice Music Group: Fifth Harmony
Choice Country Artist: Carrie Underwood
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist: Calvin Harris
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist: Beyoncé
Choice Rock Artist: Harry Styles
Choice Song: Female Artist: Camila Cabello - Crying in the Club
Choice Song: Male Artist: Niall Horan - Slow Hands
Choice Song: Group: Fifth Harmony (Gucci Mane) - Down
Choice Collaboration: Steve Aoki and Louis Tomlinson - Just Hold On
Choice Summer Song: Despacito- Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (Justin Bieber)
Choice Summer Female Artist:Camila Cabello
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Independence Day 2017 – Five Cars That Changed the Indian Automotive History
- Independence Day: How the Concept of Patriotism Has Evolved in Bollywood
- Federer Pulls Out of Cincinnati Open, Nadal to Become World No. 1
- Ola's New Campaign Encourages People to Share a Cab, Make a Connection
- Janmashtami 2017: Celebrate The Day With Lord Krishna Inspired Playlist