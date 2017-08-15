Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone Lose Out on Teen Choice Awards 2017

Indian stars Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone didn't emerge as winners at the Teen Choice 2017 award ceremony, where TV show Riverdale and film Wonder Woman dominated the winners' list.Deepika was nominated for her Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage in the Choice Action Movie Actress category and lost the title to Gal Gadot, who won for her act in the hit film Wonder Woman.Priyanka was also nominated for her Hollywood debut film Baywatch in the Choice Movie Villain category. She was competing with stars like Charlize Theron, Elizabeth Banks, James McAvoy, Javier Bardem and Luke Evans. Evans emerged the winner.The fan-decided awards were announced here on Sunday.The annual ceremony, which recognises teen icons in film, television, music, sports, fashion, comedy and the web, honoured film and TV titles including Wonder Woman, Riverdale and Beauty and the Beast, reports ew.com.Stars from Riverdale, Teen Wolf and Pretty Little Liars dominated the TV categories, while Wonder Woman and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 won big in the movie categories.Pop band Maroon 5 also walked away with the second ever Decade Award, singer Bruno Mars was honoured with the Visionary Award, and actress Vanessa Hudgens was presented with the first-ever #SeeHer Award.Here's a list of some of the winners:Wonder WomanChris Pine for Wonder Woman: Gal Gadot for Wonder WomanGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2Chris Pratt for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2Zoe Saldana for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Beauty and the BeastDwayne Johnson for MoanaEmma Watson for Beauty and the BeastEverything, EverythingKian Lawley for Before I FallEmma Watson for The CircleFinding DoryZac Efron for BaywatchEllen DeGeneres for Finding Dory: Spider-Man: HomecomingTom Holland for Spider-Man: HomecomingZendaya for Spider-Man: HomecomingLuke Evans for Beauty and the BeastAuli'i Cravalho for MoanaEmma Watson and Dan Stevens for Beauty and the BeastTelevision: Riverdale: Cole Sprouse for RiverdaleLucy Hale for Pretty Little LiarsThe Vampire Diaries: Dylan O'Brien for Teen WolfKat Graham for The Vampire DiariesThe FlashGrant Gustin for The FlashMelissa Benoist for SupergirlFuller HouseJean-Luc Bilodeau for Baby DaddyCandace Cameron Bure for Fuller HouseFamily GuyMusicHarry StylesAriana GrandeFifth HarmonyCarrie UnderwoodCalvin HarrisBeyoncéHarry StylesCamila Cabello - Crying in the ClubNiall Horan - Slow HandsFifth Harmony (Gucci Mane) - DownSteve Aoki and Louis Tomlinson - Just Hold OnDespacito- Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (Justin Bieber)Camila Cabello