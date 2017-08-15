GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
2-min read

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone Lose Out on Teen Choice Awards 2017

Deepika was nominated for her Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage and Priyanka was also nominated for her Hollywood debut film Baywatch.

IANS

Updated:August 15, 2017, 6:59 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone Lose Out on Teen Choice Awards 2017
Image: Instagram/ Priyanka chopra, Deepika Padukone
Los Angeles: Indian stars Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone didn't emerge as winners at the Teen Choice 2017 award ceremony, where TV show Riverdale and film Wonder Woman dominated the winners' list.

Deepika was nominated for her Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage in the Choice Action Movie Actress category and lost the title to Gal Gadot, who won for her act in the hit film Wonder Woman.

Priyanka was also nominated for her Hollywood debut film Baywatch in the Choice Movie Villain category. She was competing with stars like Charlize Theron, Elizabeth Banks, James McAvoy, Javier Bardem and Luke Evans. Evans emerged the winner.

The fan-decided awards were announced here on Sunday.

The annual ceremony, which recognises teen icons in film, television, music, sports, fashion, comedy and the web, honoured film and TV titles including Wonder Woman, Riverdale and Beauty and the Beast, reports ew.com.

Stars from Riverdale, Teen Wolf and Pretty Little Liars dominated the TV categories, while Wonder Woman and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 won big in the movie categories.

Pop band Maroon 5 also walked away with the second ever Decade Award, singer Bruno Mars was honoured with the Visionary Award, and actress Vanessa Hudgens was presented with the first-ever #SeeHer Award.

Here's a list of some of the winners:

Choice Action Movie: Wonder Woman

Choice Action Movie Actor: Chris Pine for Wonder Woman

Choice Action Movie Actress: Gal Gadot for Wonder Woman

Choice Sci-Fi Movie: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor: Chris Pratt for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress: Zoe Saldana for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Choice Fantasy Movie: Beauty and the Beast

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor: Dwayne Johnson for Moana

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress: Emma Watson for Beauty and the Beast

Choice Drama Movie: Everything, Everything

Choice Drama Movie Actor: Kian Lawley for Before I Fall

Choice Drama Movie Actress: Emma Watson for The Circle

Choice Comedy Movie: Finding Dory

Choice Comedy Movie Actor: Zac Efron for Baywatch

Choice Comedy Movie Actress: Ellen DeGeneres for Finding Dory

Choice Summer Movie: Spider-Man: Homecoming

Choice Summer Movie Actor: Tom Holland for Spider-Man: Homecoming

Choice Summer Movie Actress: Zendaya for Spider-Man: Homecoming

Choice Movie Villain: Luke Evans for Beauty and the Beast

Choice Breakout Movie Star: Auli'i Cravalho for Moana

Choice MovieShip: Emma Watson and Dan Stevens for Beauty and the Beast

Television

Choice Drama TV Show: Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actor: Cole Sprouse for Riverdale

Choice Drama TV Actress: Lucy Hale for Pretty Little Liars

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show: The Vampire Diaries

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor: Dylan O'Brien for Teen Wolf

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress: Kat Graham for The Vampire Diaries

Choice Action TV Show: The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor: Grant Gustin for The Flash

Choice Action TV Actress: Melissa Benoist for Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show: Fuller House

Choice Comedy TV Actor: Jean-Luc Bilodeau for Baby Daddy

Choice Comedy TV Actress: Candace Cameron Bure for Fuller House

Choice Animated TV Show: Family Guy

 

Music

Choice Male Artist: Harry Styles

Choice Female Artist: Ariana Grande

Choice Music Group: Fifth Harmony

Choice Country Artist: Carrie Underwood

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist: Calvin Harris

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist: Beyoncé

Choice Rock Artist: Harry Styles

Choice Song: Female Artist: Camila Cabello - Crying in the Club

Choice Song: Male Artist: Niall Horan - Slow Hands

Choice Song: Group: Fifth Harmony (Gucci Mane) - Down

Choice Collaboration: Steve Aoki and Louis Tomlinson - Just Hold On

Choice Summer Song: Despacito- Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (Justin Bieber) 

Choice Summer Female Artist:Camila Cabello
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India Turns 70: PM Modi unfurls Tricolour, Addresses Nation

India Turns 70: PM Modi unfurls Tricolour, Addresses Nation

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.