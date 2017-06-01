Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, has been creating waves in the West, but more so, fetching attention of her Indian fans more than ever. The actress recently received major backlash for two of her photographs - one with PM Modi wherein she was criticised for wearing a short dress for the chance meeting in Berlin and the other, a selfie taken at the Holocaust Memorial.

While the first can probably be passed off as a 'common' mindset that needs to be worked upon, the second generated a serious controversy and touched the nerves of many.

Priyanka visited the Holocaust Memorial, a prime attraction in the city of Berlin, with her brother Siddharth. The actress, who has been regular in updating fans about her whereabouts, took selfies at the memorial and posted them on her social media accounts. The posts in no time received severe backlash, with many calling Priyanka insensitive and tone-deaf. Many users felt it was disrespectful of them to pose at such a sombre monument.

One of these pictures is very offensive but outrage is directed at the other. pic.twitter.com/UoQ1kxWaaM — Shilpa Rathnam (@shilparathnam) May 30, 2017

Priyanka Chopra took selfies at the Holocaust memorial.. is this a another attention seeking stunt ??? Shouldn't have done that .. — sahil (new acc ) (@DeepikasWarrior) May 31, 2017

Taking selfies at the Holocaust Memorial sounds like EXACTLY something @priyankachopra would do tbh. — ✨sparkling diamond✨ (@sashemjay) May 31, 2017

Is it respectable for @priyankachopra to be taking selfies at the #Holocaust Memorial? pic.twitter.com/BKPpJOAsE7 — Sara Muzzammil (@SaraMuzzammil) May 30, 2017

The memorial was opened in 2005 to commemorate the 3 million Jewish victims of the Holocaust, who were killed by the Nazi regime in the early decades of the 20th century. It's a grid of 2,711 concrete slabs resembling coffins and is officially known as the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe.

However, the actress has now deleted the photographs from her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

This isn't the first time Priyanka has been accused of insensitivity and has got herself mired in a cultural controversy. In 2016, the actress featured on the cover of Conde Nast Traveller's India edition wearing a "controversial" t-shirt that had the words 'immigrant', 'refugee' and 'outsider' struck out while 'traveler' shining bright. The cover went viral on social media and the actress apologised for wearing that infamous vest.

On the professional front, the actress was in the city to promote her upcoming film Baywatch and has now left for London for further promotions.