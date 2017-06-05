Priyanka Enjoys a Perfect Afternoon with Kendall Jenner, Nicole Kidman

Priyanka Chopra, who is ruling the west with her talent and fashion choices, recently made her Hollywood debut with Baywatch. Although the film has received largely harsh reviews, the critics have unanimously praised Chopra's presence in the film. While the world is watching her character, Victoria Leeds, take over Emerald Bay, the actress herself was making her presence felt at an event in New Jersey.

The actress enjoyed a "perfect afternoon" in the company of actress Nicole Kidman, Kate Mara and supermodel Kendall Jenner. She even shared photos from the event on her Instagram account, with a caption,"A perfect New York afternoon with these lovely ladies Nicole Kidman, Kate Mara, Kendall Jenner and Keri Russell."

Chopra met the stars as she attended an equestrian event at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in New Jersey on Saturday. She also shared her twinning moment with actress Nicole Kidman as both the beauties chose to wear wore dresses with polka dots.

Priyanka wrote: "We got the memo.. lol Nicole Kidman twinning."

The sunny afternoon event, which raises money for the initiative "Keep a Child Alive" was hosted by Neil Patrick Harris who attended the event with his fiance David Burtka. Another Indian spotted at the event was Frieda Pinto along with Luke Evans, Jessica Hart among others.

