GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Gets On Forbes' List Of Highest Paid TV Actresses

Priyanka Chopra has been ranked eighth on Forbes magazines list of World's Highest-Paid TV Actresses 2017

IANS

Updated:September 28, 2017, 12:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Gets On Forbes' List Of Highest Paid TV Actresses
Actor Priyanka Chopra speaks onstage during the 2017 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Image: AFP)
Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra has been ranked eighth on Forbes magazines list of World's Highest-Paid TV Actresses 2017, which is led by "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara.

With success of her popular American thriller series Quantico, Priyanka -- the only Indian celebrity in the list -- managed to rake in $10 million between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017, reports forbes.com.

Vergara retained the top spot in the list for sixth year in a row. Best known for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on "Modern Family", Sofia collected $41.5 million before taxes and fees.

She was followed by Kaley Cuoco, who earned $26 million during the same period thanks to hit comedy show The Big Bang Theory.

Mindy Kaling and Ellen Pompeo tied at the third spot as they both earned $13 million apiece.

Mariska Hargitay of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fame rounded off the top five with earnings of $12.5 million. She was followed by Julie Bowen ($12 million) and Kerry Washington ($11 million) at the sixth and seventh positions, respectively.

Priyanka, who made her Hollywood debut with Baywatch earlier this year, left behind Robin Wright ($9 million) and Pauley Perrette ($8.5 million), who came ninth and 10th, respectively, on the list.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Army Strikes Naga Insurgent Camps Along Myanmar Border

Army Strikes Naga Insurgent Camps Along Myanmar Border

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES