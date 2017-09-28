Priyanka Chopra Gets On Forbes' List Of Highest Paid TV Actresses

Actress Priyanka Chopra has been ranked eighth on Forbes magazines list of World's Highest-Paid TV Actresses 2017, which is led by "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara.With success of her popular American thriller series Quantico, Priyanka -- the only Indian celebrity in the list -- managed to rake in $10 million between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017, reports forbes.com.Vergara retained the top spot in the list for sixth year in a row. Best known for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on "Modern Family", Sofia collected $41.5 million before taxes and fees.She was followed by Kaley Cuoco, who earned $26 million during the same period thanks to hit comedy show The Big Bang Theory.Mindy Kaling and Ellen Pompeo tied at the third spot as they both earned $13 million apiece.Mariska Hargitay of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fame rounded off the top five with earnings of $12.5 million. She was followed by Julie Bowen ($12 million) and Kerry Washington ($11 million) at the sixth and seventh positions, respectively.Priyanka, who made her Hollywood debut with Baywatch earlier this year, left behind Robin Wright ($9 million) and Pauley Perrette ($8.5 million), who came ninth and 10th, respectively, on the list.