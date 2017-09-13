Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is also the UNICEF global goodwill ambassador, has been in news for her maiden visit to a Syrian refugee camp in the Jordanian capital of Amman. The actress has been using her Instagram account to share her interface with refugee kids, who are desperately seeking normalcy in their lives. But what’s interesting to notice is that the Priyanka - while talking about her visit to Amman, which hosts 1,80,000 Syrian refugees - on her Instagram account, has also been successful in gauging the impact that Bollywood movies and actors have left on ‘incredible survivors’.And among all the Bollywood stars, Katrina Kaif found a special mention in Priyanka’s latest Instagram post from Jordan.In the video that was shared by our very own Desi girl, fan Wafaa has sent out an adorable message for Katrina. Priyanka shared the video with a long message that read, “This is a special shout out to one of Indias biggest movie stars. @katrinakaif this video is just for you, all the way from Za'atari Refugee camp in Jordan.This is Wafaa, one of your biggest fans and her message roughly translated is "I love Katrina Kaif a lot and I am one of her fans. I have watched all her movies and never missed one, even if a movie is played more than once I watch it. I love you Katrina and love your beauty."Going by what was also mentioned in Priyanka’s message, children of Za’atari Refugee camp in Jordan also love watching other Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.“I was especially told to give messages of love to these Massive Indian film superstars, who are favourites at Za'atari... SHAHRUKH KHAN, SALMAN KHAN, AKSHAY KUMAR, KAREENA KAPOOR and ANUSHKA SHARMA... a big shoutout to you all and Hindi movies from these amazing kids who are huge fans...our movies give them some much joy .. This was something I honestly did not expect...but it made my day. Who would think that what we do as entertainers would give people a sense of hope, relief and escape in such dire circumstances.This post is for all my colleagues in the Entertainment Business around the world... know what we do sometimes has such an deep impact on people's lives and goes beyond just the mere entertainment people look at us for. #ProudofmyJob #MissionForChildren #ChildrenUprooted #ChildrenOfSyria,” the post further read.Priyanka also shared that over 80 per cent of the Syrian refugees in Jordan stay outside refugee camps in cities, urban centers and farming villages (host communities)."Amman hosts the largest number of Syrian refugees, about 1,80,000 people. Refugee families in host communities have limited livelihood opportunities, and after 6 years, have depleted their savings and borrowed money from everywhere to feed and support their families. @unicef #ChildrenUprooted #TheyAreUs," she wrote on Instagram.(With inputs from PTI)