Priyanka Chopra Has a Special Message for Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan From Young Fans in Jordan
Priyanka, who is the UNICEF global goodwill ambassador, has been talking about her visit to Amman, which hosts 1,80,000 Syrian refugees, on Instagram.
Image: A YouTube grab of Don.
And among all the Bollywood stars, Katrina Kaif found a special mention in Priyanka’s latest Instagram post from Jordan.
This is a special shout out to one of Indias biggest movie stars. @katrinakaif this video is just for you, all the way from Za'atari Refugee camp in Jordan.This is Wafaa, one of your biggest fans and her message roughly translated is "I love Katrina Kaif a lot and I am one of her fans. I have watched all her movies and never missed one, even if a movie is played more than once I watch it. I love you Katrina and love your beauty." I was especially told to give messages of love to these Massive Indian film superstars, who are favourites at Za'atari... SHAHRUKH KHAN, SALMAN KHAN, AKSHAY KUMAR, KAREENA KAPOOR and ANUSHKA SHARMA... a big shoutout to you all and Hindi movies from these amazing kids who are huge fans...our movies give them some much joy .. This was something I honestly did not expect...but it made my day. Who would think that what we do as entertainers would give people a sense of hope, relief and escape in such dire circumstances.This post is for all my colleagues in the Entertainment Business around the world... know what we do sometimes has such an deep impact on people's lives and goes beyond just the mere entertainment people look at us for. #ProudofmyJob #MissionForChildren #ChildrenUprooted #ChildrenOfSyria #PCInJordan You can lend your support by logging on to www.unicef.org #girllove
In the video that was shared by our very own Desi girl, fan Wafaa has sent out an adorable message for Katrina. Priyanka shared the video with a long message that read, “This is a special shout out to one of Indias biggest movie stars. @katrinakaif this video is just for you, all the way from Za'atari Refugee camp in Jordan.This is Wafaa, one of your biggest fans and her message roughly translated is "I love Katrina Kaif a lot and I am one of her fans. I have watched all her movies and never missed one, even if a movie is played more than once I watch it. I love you Katrina and love your beauty."
Going by what was also mentioned in Priyanka’s message, children of Za’atari Refugee camp in Jordan also love watching other Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.
“I was especially told to give messages of love to these Massive Indian film superstars, who are favourites at Za'atari... SHAHRUKH KHAN, SALMAN KHAN, AKSHAY KUMAR, KAREENA KAPOOR and ANUSHKA SHARMA... a big shoutout to you all and Hindi movies from these amazing kids who are huge fans...our movies give them some much joy .. This was something I honestly did not expect...but it made my day. Who would think that what we do as entertainers would give people a sense of hope, relief and escape in such dire circumstances.This post is for all my colleagues in the Entertainment Business around the world... know what we do sometimes has such an deep impact on people's lives and goes beyond just the mere entertainment people look at us for. #ProudofmyJob #MissionForChildren #ChildrenUprooted #ChildrenOfSyria,” the post further read.
At Za'atari, I'm proud to have had the opportunity to visit the home of Seba and her whole family - Mohammed, 19; Seba, 17; Haya 14; Hiba, 12; Omar, 6; Hala, 4. In spite of their circumstances, their makeshift home, and very little to call their own, we were the recipients of the full Syrian hospitality and love. Her mother, Isdihaar, a dignified and happy spirit was so open about her earlier life, and all that they do now to survive. They had a full life in Syria, with a home and everything they could ask for, and now...sitting in their sparse living room, all I got was a resolve to hold on until they could return to their home and rebuild their life. Without her husband there, she's taking care of her 6 children by working at an innovation lab, finding innovative solutions for everyday problems...like the neo-natal air conditioner created by just using a fan, ice cubes and box with holes. As I was leaving, Seba removed her bracelet and gave it to me and said it was so I'd never forget her. I will never forget her and the amazing people I've met, and it is because of them that my resolve to keep working by bringing attention to their situation has just grown stronger. Hoping that somehow we, the citizens of the world, will find it in our hearts to contribute to ease the largest humanitarian crisis since the end of World War II. To donate please go to UNICEF.com or visit link in bio. @unicef #MissionForChildren #ChildrenUprooted #ChildrenOfSyria #PCInJordan
Priyanka also shared that over 80 per cent of the Syrian refugees in Jordan stay outside refugee camps in cities, urban centers and farming villages (host communities).
"Amman hosts the largest number of Syrian refugees, about 1,80,000 people. Refugee families in host communities have limited livelihood opportunities, and after 6 years, have depleted their savings and borrowed money from everywhere to feed and support their families. @unicef #ChildrenUprooted #TheyAreUs," she wrote on Instagram.
(With inputs from PTI)
