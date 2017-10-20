GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Priyanka Chopra Hints At Weinsteins in Bollywood, Says Sexual Exploitation Exists in the Industry

The actress, who was in conversation with Anne Fulewider as a part of The Marie Claire Power Trip, revealed that time and again women have been forced to “compromise” on various things.

Updated:October 20, 2017, 4:25 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra has spoken out against the ongoing Harvey Weinstein scandal in Hollywood and said the controversy is not about sex, but how a powerful man often tries to take away a woman’s power.

“It’s not about sexuality. It’s not even about sex. I think it’s about power. I think it’s about feeling powerful and feeling macho and putting a woman to her place,” said Priyanka.

Speaking from her own experiences, Priyanka added, “The easiest thing to take away from a woman is her work. Especially in our business if she doesn’t compromise in whatever way whether it’s sexually or stroking someone’s ego or networking, she’s always threatened that she won’t get that movie… Or this 'big boys club' will get together and boycott her. And that’s such an isolating feeling which is why it’s so incredible to see so many women come together and say you’re not alone – me too.”

On being asked, if India has “a” Harvey Weinstein, Priyanka said, "I don't think there's 'a' Weinstein. I don't even think there's only ‘a’ Harvey Weinstein in Hollywood. There are a lot more men and there will be a lot more stories that will come up and I think that just not happen in India but all over the world.”
