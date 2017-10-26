GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Priyanka Chopra Keen to Collaborate with Rihanna

When a fan asked her which female artist she would like to collaborate with, Priyanka replied: I'd love to collaborate with Rihanna. I think she's awesome.

IANS

Updated:October 26, 2017, 8:26 AM IST
(Image: AP)
New York: Actress-singer Priyanka Chopra, who has worked with international names like Pitbull and DJ Will Sparks, says she would like to collaborate with singer Rihanna.

Priyanka treated her fans to a question and answer session as she scored a following of 20 million on Twitter.

When a fan asked her which female artist she would like to collaborate with, Priyanka replied: "I'd love to collaborate with Rihanna. I think she's awesome."

Another fan asked her what would she be if not an actress or a singer. She said: "An engineer. At least that's what I thought at 17. Now I haven't done anything else for a while, so maybe writing."

Priyanka is currently shooting for the third season of the American crime drama series Quantico. She will be seen reprising her role of FBI agent Alex Parrish.

"This season brings together an amazing new team and new flavour to Quantico! I'm excited to share (it) with you all," she said.

Besides Quantico, the Mary Kom actress has already completed her next film Isn't It Romantic, featuring Adam Devine, Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson. It is slated to release on February 14, 2019.

She will also star as a single mom in A Kid Like Jake alongside Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer.

