Priyanka Chopra 'Lost 10 Films' as She Refused to Wear 'Itsy-bitsy' Clothes, Reveals Madhu Chopra
Madhu said one should never compromise on one's values no matter how difficult the situation gets.
File image of Priyanka Chopra. Image: AP
Priyanka Chopra is one of the finest actresses that we have in India today. Apart from being a UNICEF Goodwill Global Ambassador, Priyanka has undoubtedly become the most successful Indian actors to have made a solid mark in the West. And now with the massive success of her TV show Quantico, the former Miss World has reached new heights.
But as we know fame doesn't come easy, the actress' journey too was no cakewalk. In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, who is also the co-founder of her production house Purple Pebble Pictures, revealed that the actress apparently "lost 10 films" in the early days of her career because she refused to give in to the demands of a reputed director, who wanted her to wear "itsy-bitsy" clothes.
"A designer told her that the director’s brief was to dress her in itsy-bitsy clothes. The director had said, ‘What is the point of having a Miss World in front of the camera if we cannot show her as her beautiful self?’ Priyanka refused to do the film. It was being helmed by a reputed director and he got upset," Madhu was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.
"Priyanka lost 10 films because she walked out of that project. But she didn’t care. That is what I say to everyone. This is not the end of your life. Your life is more valuable," Madhu added.
Madhu said one should never compromise on one's values no matter how difficult the situation gets.
"If you live on your own terms, the struggle is bigger but the outcome is sweeter too. This is my advice to every girl."
