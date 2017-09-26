Priyanka Chopra, Madhu Upset Over Newton's Selection As India's Official Entry for Oscars

RajKummar Rao’s Newton being India’s official entry in the foreign language category for the 90th Academy Awards has been hailed by scores of people in the film industry. However, the selection made by the Film Federation of India has left actor Priyanka Chopra and her Mother Madhu Chopra disappointed as they were quite confident of their home production Ventilator, making way to the Oscars.It is noteworthy that Ventilator had won three National Awards this April and received a standing ovation at the New York Film Festival amongst many other awards it was bestowed with.In a recent interview, director Rajesh Mapuskar told a leading daily that everybody at Purple Pebble Pictures was fervently waiting for the September 22nd announcement by the FFI and the team was quite hopeful about Ventilator making it to the run-up for 26 entries for the Academy Award.According to Mapuskar, who himself had won the National Award for the film, Priyanka had already created a marketing strategy for the pre-Oscar buzz for the film wherein she would have made sure that the film gets enormous exposure.Although the director hasn’t to spoken to Priyanka post the verdict, he thinks she must be disappointed with Ventilator not making it to Oscars.“I guess, Priyanka must be even more disappointed because she was always ambitious about the film. Had it been selected, she would have ensured that it was the most-talked-about film in the run to the Oscars, especially since she is already an established name there. Ventilator was always the favourite baby of their banner,” stated Mapuskar.As for Madhu Chopra, Mapuskar said that she had called him on September 21st discussing the next day’s decision and he had assured that only the best film would make it. “I told her not to worry, assuring her that only the best film would make it. We were a bit disappointed when we learnt about the verdict, the next day,” said Rajesh Mapuskar.The filmmaker also added that he's keen to watch Newton and said, “I have heard good things about it and am looking forward to seeing it.”