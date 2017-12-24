Priyanka Chopra May Miss Her Doctorate Felicitation Ceremony
File image of Priyanka Chopra. Image: AP
New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra might have to miss out on the "special moment" of getting honoured with a doctorate degree by the Bareilly International University due to "fog lock down".
"Weather Gods and Goddesses, please do your thing and clear the skies. I really need to get to Bareilly! Fog lock down. This can't be happening," Priyanka tweeted.
"I can't believe the ATC (air traffic controller) won't let me take off, saying it's not safe. My heart is breaking. This was supposed to be such a special moment. I actually may miss it. Bareilly calling," she added.
The university chancellor Keshav Kumar Agrawal was supposed to honour the "Quantico" star with the degree in the presence of Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan and Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal.
Weather Gods and Goddesses, please do your thing and clear the skies... I really need to get to Bareilly! #FogLockDown #ThisCantbeHappening— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 24, 2017
I can't believe the ATC won't let me take off...saying it's not safe..my heart is breaking..this was supposed to be such a special moment. I actually may miss it..#Bareillycalling 😔— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 24, 2017
